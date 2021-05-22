Cyclone Yaas: Jet speed work to tackle fame, officials direct house arrest Firhad

#Kolkata: Firhad Hakim, chairman of the Calcutta Municipal Council, held a virtual meeting on dealing with cyclone Yash and Corona in Kolkata since the house arrest. Firhad instructed the municipal officials to be more active in the situation in Corona. Firhad wants all precautionary measures to be taken in the face of cyclone Yash, Nick municipality officials said.

Although Firhad Hakim returned home, the other three heavyweight leaders arrested in the Narad case are currently being treated at SSKM Hospital. Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Shovan Chatterjee will be admitted to the hospital for treatment due to multiple physical problems. Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Shovon Chatterjee, who were arrested in the Narad case, are currently under house arrest as per the order of the Calcutta High Court. It has been decided to take the case to a larger bench due to differences between the two judges over bail in the Narad case. Similarly, a larger bench was formed on Friday evening. The Calcutta High Court has constituted a five-judge bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal to hear the case. The bench comprises Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice Rajesh Bindal along with Justice Indraprasanna Mukherjee, Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Soumen Sen. The next hearing of the case will be held on Monday at 11 am. The four heavyweight leaders arrested in Narde were ordered to remain under house arrest until Monday.

However, these four heavyweight leaders-ministers will be able to work virtually from home even if they are under house arrest. The Calcutta High Court has given such an order in the Narad case. Accordingly, Firhad Hakim, chairman of the Kolkata Municipality administration, held a video conference from home on Friday morning. The virtual meeting was attended by the Commissioner of Calcutta Municipality, Chief Health Officer, Joint Secretary level officers. Several doctors of the municipality were also present at the meeting. On this day, Firhad Hakim discussed in detail about the situation in Kolkata. Firhad Hakim said that besides the treatment of the infected, more emphasis should be laid on vaccination in Kolkata. The meeting also discussed the issue of cyclone Yash. Firhad Hakim directed the officials to take all necessary precautionary measures in advance to deal with the cyclone.