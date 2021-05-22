Cyclone Yaas to hit West Bengal coast There will be a very strong cyclone Yash, it may hit Digha to Sundarbans – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A strong cyclone is likely to hit the coast of West Bengal He is going to hit the Sundarbans from Digha Alipore Meteorological Department 6 issued such a warning on this day According to the forecast, Yash7 may hit the ground on the afternoon of May 26 In the case of very strong cyclones, the wind speed is usually between 120 and 160 kmph. However, meteorologists will be able to tell exactly how much power Yash will have in a day or two

Ganesh Kumar Das, head of the Alipore Meteorological Department, said a low pressure had formed over the Bay of Bengal in the east this morning. It will turn into a deep depression by tomorrow It will then move north and northwest and become a cyclone on the 24th It will turn into a very strong cyclone in the next 24 hours

Since then, it has moved further north and northwest, gradually increasing its strength and reaching the coasts of West Bengal, Bangladesh and Orissa on the morning of May 26. The strongest cyclone will cross the coasts of West Bengal and North Orissa and Bangladesh on the afternoon of the 26th. According to meteorologists, the cyclone is gradually moving away from the Orissa coast. As a result, it is more likely to hit the Sundarbans from Digha on the coast of West Bengal

The meteorological office has warned that it will start raining in the coastal areas from the 24th of this month. Heavy to very heavy rains are forecast in Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal on the 25th and 26th. On the 27th, on the day of the fall of Yash, the amount of rain will increase further It will rain in the districts of North Bengal on 26th and 27th

According to the meteorological office, the wind speed in the coastal areas could reach 60 kmph from the 25th. On the day of the 26th, when it falls, it can reach 100 kilometers per hour

Biswajit Saha