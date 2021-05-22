Daily corona infection in Bengal is below 20,000, thought to be death! – News18 Bangla

#Calcutta : Despite increasing daily testing in Bengal, coronavirus Bengal is below 20,000. Although there is a picture of control in the infection, the Belagam Death Toll is going on in Bengal. Daily corona infection (Covid-19 Daily Cases) has increased again from corona. However, the number of infections did not exceed 20,000, despite corona testing at about 8,500 on Friday.

According to the report of the health department, the number of people infected with corona virus has increased to 19748 in the last 24 hours. The total number of victims till yesterday was 12 lakh 9 thousand 956 people. On this day, the total number of infected people increased to 12,029,605. The number of deaths due to corona infection has increased to 14054 in the state. 159 people died on this day.

According to the information provided by the state health department, out of the total 12 lakh 29 thousand 605 infected people, 1 lakh 32 thousand 161 patients are not active at the moment. The number of active lotuses on this day is 71. Daily affected 19647 people. In the last 24 hours, 19018 people have been released from Corona. A total of 10 lakh 83 thousand 570 people were released from Corona. The recovery rate has been 7.11 percent.

The rate of infection is still a bit alarming in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas district. Corona affected 262396 in Calcutta. On this day 3560 people have been infected. Then there is North 24 Parganas. 28297 affected here. John. 4240 people were infected on this day. Then there is South 24 Parganas. In South 24 Parganas, the number has increased by 1297 to 65741. 746 affected in Howrah. 1248 people were infected on this day. In Hughli, 1393 people were affected and 6418 people were affected.

In today’s Corona Bulletin, it has been informed that in the last 24 hours, 1 crore 17 lakh 8 thousand 398 corona tests have been done. This testing is being done in 114 laboratories. Testing rate 130908 out of 10 lakh people. 628 people have been tested on this day. Corona activation rate is 10.43 percent in total testing.