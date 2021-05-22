Fish-meat-eggs are entering! India Sebashram next to patients not to break centenary rules! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Bharat Sevashram Sangha broke the first rule. The 104-year rule for corona patients has been changed Swami Pranabanandaji Maharaj established this association in 1917 And since then the entry of non-veg food has been banned here However, this time Bharat Sevashram Sangha has opened the door for Covid-19 Patients. And that is why this All India Association broke the tradition in the name of healing the people

Ashram authorities opened the Covid Hospital at Bharat Sebashram Sangha in Goriya on Friday There are two floors for Kovid patients Rajib Dutt, a former student of the ashram, is behind the planning and implementation of this hospital And Athena Educational and Welfare Trust 6 is cooperating Swami Bishwatmananda Maharaj, Chief Secretary of Bharat Sebashram Sangha, inaugurated the 25-bed safe home on Friday. Swami Girishananda, the head of the Goriya branch of the Sangh, was present.

Ashram authorities have opened Kovid Hospital

Photo: Collected

At first 25 beds were allotted according to the place but later 5 more beds were added Of these, 20 beds have oxygen system Patients who have a high level of oxygen saturation in their body at 65, but cannot be kept at home due to comabridity, require constant medical attention, are being admitted to the hospital. So far 3 people have been admitted here There are 4 nurses and 2 doctors for 24 hours They are being assisted by 12 volunteers of the ashram Completely free service will be provided here.

As a rule, corona patients need protein-rich foods. Physicians also advise that corona patients need protein foods to make new cells in the body. As a result, food like eggs, meat, fish is very necessary. That is why this decision. So Swamijis are bringing eggs, fish and meat to the ashram According to them, the need to heal patients is more important now than religious rituals