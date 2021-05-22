May 22, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Forcibly detained in the hospital, explosive allegations Shovan! Protest without eating

#Kolkata: He was forcibly detained at the hospital Shovon Chatterjee made such an explosive allegation Shovon also claimed that he has not eaten anything since yesterday in protest He has been detained at the hospital on the pretext of illness But he is healthy Shovan’s girlfriend Baishakhi also made the same complaint He also complained that no one’s finger was being allowed to return home from the hospital

Shovanke 6 Baishakhi also denied allegations made by SSKM Hospital that the former mayor had cirrhosis of the liver.

Shovon 7 is undergoing treatment at Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital On this day, Shovon came out of his cabin and made one complaint after another in front of the media from the verandah.

Details coming …

