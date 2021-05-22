Former MLA Ajoy Dey Dies: Former MLA of late Shantipur Ajay Dey, don’t kill the guardian of Karol town

#Kolkata: Former MLA of Nadia Shantipur Ajay Dey has passed away. The physical condition was gradually deteriorating. The doctors were trying their best. But the last defense is not. Don’t kill the guardian of the city. He was the MLA of Shantipur for 25 years. Ajay Dey was presently the Deputy Administrator of Shantipur Municipality.

A few days ago, various symptoms of corona appeared in the body of this veteran politician. If the corona is tested, the report is positive. Since then he has been in home isolation. But his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to a private hospital in Calcutta. The situation gradually became alarming. In the end he had to be given ventilation. He died there on Friday morning. Ajay’s death casts a shadow of shock over the political arena.

Ajay Dey was known as the Congress leader in Daputa, Shantipur. MLA for many years in the area. Trinamool joined the state after the change of party and won the re-election of the assembly after the change of party. In 2016 too, the Trinamool fielded Ajay Dey as its candidate in Shantipur. But he lost to CPIM candidate Arindam Bhattacharya. He also contested the 2021 assembly elections on behalf of the ruling party. But the BJP candidate lost to Jagannath Sarkar.

Incidentally, Gauri Shankar Dutt, the outgoing MLA of Nadia’s Tehatta, recently died of corona. He was 80 years old. He also died at a private hospital in Kolkata.