Orange forces appeared to deal with the disaster! NDRF exercise begins on the coast …– News18 Bengali

Orange forces appeared to deal with the disaster! NDRF exercise begins on the coast
Cyclone Yaas is coming. Preparations are in full swing across the state for fear of thunderstorms. NDRF personnel are being airlifted to the state from the west coast of the country. Like Amfan, this national disaster force will jump in after the disaster. Its rehearsal is going on in the coastal area.
It is a thorn in the side of fear of cyclone Yaas. On the other hand, corona infection is increasing the fear. That’s why NDRF workers have put on special hoodies with hoodies to prevent corona. Miking is going on along the coast. A special warning message is being sent to fishermen in the Mediterranean.
This time advance warning is being taken from all sides about the education from Amfan. Also ready national disaster response forces. In the last few days, it hit the west coast in Tauktei. This time Yash or Yas is counting down the hours. The NDRF is already preparing along the coasts of West Bengal and Orissa.
The National Disaster Management Team played a special role in mobilizing the two 24 Parganas and Kolkata after Amfan. This time too, they have started preparing for the disaster by tying their waists in advance. Temporary refugee camps have already been set up in 250 schools and colleges.
The NDRF and the Coast Guard have already been deployed. Areas where NDRF has been deployed are Hasanabad, Sandeshkhali, Gosaba, Kakdwip, Sagar, Digha, Ramnagar, Kanthi, Diamond Harbor, Kolkata and Howrah.
Currently, NDRF is working in the affected areas in Tauk. SN Pradhan, director general of the National Disaster Response Office, tweeted that the team was being airlifted from the area to West Bengal-Orissa. The severity of the storm will be determined from the weather building and the number of teams to be deployed in West Bengal.
