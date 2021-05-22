May 22, 2021

Orange forces appeared to deal with the disaster! NDRF exercise begins on the coast …– News18 Bengali

It is a thorn in the side of fear of cyclone Yaas. On the other hand, corona infection is increasing the fear. That’s why NDRF workers have put on special hoodies with hoodies to prevent corona. Miking is going on along the coast.

