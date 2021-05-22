police serves milk to slum dweller children Glass of milk arranged one after another, a smile appeared on their face in the lockdown! Kurnish Kolkata Police – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: 6 glasses of milk arranged one after the other One by one, the retailers are picking up the glass Lockdown is a must have, for any Affiliate, promoting any program. Because they are all residents of huts along the railway line As a result, it is very important for them to get enough food for two days So seeing the glass full of milk in front of their eyes, many people’s eyes seemed to shine a little

The Kolkata Traffic Police has tweeted a video of this humanitarian initiative Several children living along the Sealdah-Bajwaj branch railway line are given milk. But yes, the little ones have to accept two conditions to get milk You have to have a mask on your face, and you have to keep a physical distance of 7 when standing in line

Kolkata Police has tried to stand by the marginalized and helpless people of the city in the lockdown Packets of food are being supplied in many places Even in the empty town of Lockdown, initiatives have been taken to feed street dogs

In lockdown, the police have to ensure that the general public complies with all government restrictions. They have been working at the risk of their lives for more than a year now Many have lost their lives Even after that, besides managing the law and order situation, the policemen are also helping the city which is in a state of panic.