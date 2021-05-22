Kolkata Updates ‘Ration at the door’ in districts, happy customers at the initiative of the government! 1 min read 9 mins ago admin Published by:Dolon Chattopadhyay First published:May 22, 2021, 12:11 IST Source link admin See author's posts Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Continue Reading Previous The state has set up 115 cyclone centers in accordance with the Covid rules