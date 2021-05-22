May 22, 2021

Yash will come at a speed of 165 km per hour! Almost like Amphan! Strict warning issued – News18 Bengali

Officers in charge of West Bengal, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman Nicobar and Pondicherry were present at today’s meeting. Without electricity at this time, the telecom system may break down. Therefore, it has been asked to take necessary measures in advance. The train was asked to stop at that time. Yash has been asked to be vigilant in every possible way to deal with it. West Bengal has been warned more. By this time last year, Amphan had caused severe damage to people. The speed of Amphan was 175 to 200 km per hour. From that point on, if Yash comes at a speed of 155 to 165 kmph, it is going to be a big storm. Yash will go near Amfan. So be prepared in advance.





