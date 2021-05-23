Bengal-Orissa coast cyclone Yash, may hit between Digha-Paradwip on Wednesday evening – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Cyclone Yaas is approaching the coast of Bengal and Orissa. It could land on the land between Digha and Paradwip on Wednesday evening. The strongest cyclone in the North Bay can have a speed of 120 to 160 kmph. Meteorologists believe that the risk of damage will be higher as the cyclone is much wider.

The cyclone will hit the North Bay coast from Wednesday morning. The depression in the East-Central Bay of Bengal will turn into a very deep depression today. It will turn north-northwest into the Central Bay of Bengal. It may cross the North Bay on Wednesday and hit the Bengal-Orissa coast. Chance of heavy rains and storms across the Gangetic West Bengal including Kolkata. The Meteorological Department has banned fishermen from going to sea since Sunday evening.

A depression formed in the East Central Bay of Bengal on Saturday. It will turn into a deep depression in the East-Central Bay of Bengal adjacent to the Andamans on Sunday, the meteorological office said. Gradually this deep depression will turn into a cyclone on Monday. At first there is north and north-west direction but later the direction may change. The direction of this cyclone so far is very likely to hit the coastal areas of Bengal and Orissa. The cyclone will spread from Bangladesh to the coast of northern Orissa in the Bay of Bengal. In that case, the cyclone can enter the land through the sea island of the Sundarbans. The effects of the cyclone extend from the Bangladesh coast of the Sundarbans to the Orissa coast.

The sea will be rough due to the effect of cyclone Yash. Fishermen in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been banned from going to sea since tomorrow. Fishermen on the Bangladesh-Orissa coast have been instructed to return to the coast by Sunday morning. Fishermen have been banned from going to sea since Sunday evening, May 23.

The possibility of heavy rainfall due to the impact of the cyclone in Gangetic West Bengal. Winds and rains are likely to start from Monday in three districts of West Bengal, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely on Tuesday, May 25 in three coastal districts besides Kolkata, Howrah, Hughli, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Bankura and Purulia. In Calcutta, there will be strong winds with rain. Light storm rain is forecast in almost all the districts of Gangetic West Bengal. Heavy rain is expected in East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Bankura on Wednesday. East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas district is most prone to damage. It will also start raining in the districts of North Bengal from Wednesday. Heavy rains are forecast for North Bengal, Sikkim and northeastern Indian states on Wednesday and Thursday.

