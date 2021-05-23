Challenge ‘glory’ at the beginning of the new innings! ‘I am ready’, Mamta assured the people of Bengal

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does not want a repeat of Cyclone Amphan. The Chief Minister wants to ensure that the loss of lives is lessened if the devastation that took place in different districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, a year ago, is reduced again. Assuring the people of the state, he tweeted on Saturday, “Meetings have been held with the district magistrates (DMs), superintendents of police (SPs) and all officials of the central and state agencies to deal with the cyclone.” Since Saturday, the administrative level has started working to deal with the cyclone.

The Chief Minister stayed up all night in Navanne during the Amphan. Wakibhal Mahal says, it is believed that it will not be different this time. But before that, leading the entire preparation, Mamata wrote, ‘All officials have been instructed to take necessary measures for cyclone and flood shelters. People are being evacuated from coastal and riverine areas. Relief and rehabilitation work has been instructed to start soon.

Sharing the control room number, Mamata tweeted, ‘Fishermen have been asked to return immediately. The 24-hour control room has been opened due to Yash. His numbers are 1070 and 033-22143526. The Chief Minister of Bengal also suggested an advance plan on how to make adequate arrangements in the relief camps, relief and rehabilitation work. “Relief supplies have already started,” he said. A quick response team has also been deployed to deal with the disaster.

I have extensively reviewed the Disaster Management preparedness with regards to the impending Yaas cyclone this afternoon with all senior officers of relevant Central & State agencies along with DMs & SPs. (1/3) – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) May 22, 2021

According to the Meteorological Department, the cyclone Yash is going to hit the state on the evening of May 26 or early morning on May 26. Like Amfan, the district administrations have been warned before this time. The administration is moving towards the goal of reducing last year’s loss as much as possible. The Chief Minister kept an eye on the situation in the state from the control room of Navanna. This time too, he will keep an eye on the whole situation from Navanna. According to the weather office, strong winds will blow at a speed of 40-45 kmph in the state. On Tuesday, the wind speed may be 60 km per hour.