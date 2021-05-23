Corona-free, there is a risk of death, Moinuddin Shams went with the evidence!

Kolkata: The West Bengal Corona Update showed a glimmer of hope, but the deadly virus killed another senior politician. Moinuddin Shams, a former Trinamool MLA of Nalhati Assembly, died of Kovid. Although he won the Trinamool ticket from Nalhati constituency in 2016, this time Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee did not give him a ticket. So Shams got a little angry and fought as an independent in that center. But he could not win. And he lost his life in the clutches of the deadly virus before the vote was over.

According to the family sources of Moinuddin Shams, a few days ago, he had multiple symptoms of corona in his body. Doctors recommended his corona test. On May 5, Moinuddin Shams’s corona was caught. But since then his physical condition has been deteriorating. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. He responded well to the treatment there. Just four days ago, Kovid was released and returned home. But he fell ill again. The veteran politician died on Sunday morning. He was 54 years old at the time of his death.

Ajay Dey, a veteran politician and former MLA of Nadia’s Shantipur, died of a corona recently. He was 80 years old. He also died at a private hospital in Kolkata. A few days ago, Ajay Dey’s body showed various symptoms of corona. After that, when the veteran politician’s corona was tested, the report came positive. Since then he has been in home isolation. But suddenly his physical condition deteriorated. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Calcutta. But the situation became increasingly worrying. In the end he had to be given ventilation. He died there on Friday morning.

Incidentally, a new strain of the corona virus is taking horrendous proportions despite the decline in corona infections in the state. According to a report by the state health department on Saturday, 154 people have died in Bengal in the last 24 hours. Nothing is going to reduce the death rate. In the last 24 hours, 18,073 people have been newly infected with corona. At the same time 19 thousand 202 people have become tax free.