Corona is rushing to the terrified state YAAS! What to do with oxygen in the district …– News18 Bengali

Corona is rushing to the terrified state YAAS! What to do with oxygen in the district …– News18 Bengali2 min read
On behalf of Navanna, all the district governors of South Bengal, starting from the Municipal Commissioner of Calcutta, have already been instructed to keep oxygen back-up in wartime activities.
Low pressure is gradually increasing the energy in the sea. It is likely to hit the shores of Digha or Paradwip with all its might after Tuesday. As a result, it cannot be said that extreme misery is coming towards the people of the state. In this situation, the state health department is concerned about the situation in the state.
How much destruction will cyclone 'Yash' do after it hits, how much power or will it hit? The administration is worried about its impact on the health system. Therefore, keeping in mind the severity of the cyclone, the administration has instructed to keep a two-day oxygen back-up.
Keeping in view the Corona situation in the state, hospitals were asked to stockpile important medicines and oxygen for two days.
In addition, urgent meetings have been called for the evacuation of Kovid hospitals in all the districts where 'Yash' is most likely to be hit, to avoid any untoward situation.
In case of any emergency situation in the state hospitals due to the cyclone, i.e. in case of power outage or drinking water problem or any other problem, it has been directed to prepare an alternative plan.
All District Governors of South Bengal and Commissioners of Calcutta Municipalities have been directed to ensure that all relief reaches the island areas by today.