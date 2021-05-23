Cyclone Yaas: Disaster begins at midnight, how ready is Mamata Banerjee’s administration?

#Kolkata: Disaster may start at midnight. Gradually increasing the strength, the depression will take the form of a terrible cyclone. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the cyclone is now 60 km from Digha. The storm is likely to hit between Paradwip and Sagar on Wednesday evening. Judging by the situation, more than 100 trains have been stopped. In this situation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants to lead from the front again. A special control room has been opened at Nabanna Lagoyo Upannat. The Chief Minister will be in this control room on Tuesday and Wednesday. Where and how much damage, whether everyone was able to reach the camp, will be monitored from this base camp.

According to sources, the control room will be opened in Nabanna as well. Upanna is in constant touch at the moment. Contact is being maintained with the concerned officials of the district. Keeping an eye on satellite imagery.

Where’s the whirlwind glory right now?

Multiple departments, including municipalities, electricity and police, have been set up to deal with the issue. There are 20 teams in Lalbazar. The Kolkata Police Commissioner also held a meeting with officials of NDRF, CESC and PWD today. Army officials were also present at the meeting. Besides, a separate control room has been opened in the power house. There will be ugly faith.

The administration has requested the fishermen to return. The Coast Guard is patrolling the water and air. Relief camps have been sanitized. Dried food has been stored. Tree stalks have been pruned in many places. All in all, Mamata Banerjee’s administration is ready to fight the war. Time will tell how many wounds the disaster has left and how many repairs have been done.