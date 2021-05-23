Cyclone Yaas: Kolkata Police Prepare for Cyclone Yaas

#Kolkata: Virtual meeting in Lalbazar to deal with Cyclone Yaas | A coordination committee was formed with the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata Police, CESC, NDRF, Corporation, PWD, BSNL. Everyone participated in the virtual meeting to combat Yaas This coordination committee was formed to get rid of the problem that arose during Amphan. Special measures are already being taken to tackle the problem by learning from the way trees fell, power outages and drinking water problems during the Amphan.

According to police sources, 20 teams are still there to deal with the disaster Each team will have five members They will work under the DC Combat Force There are ten NDRF teams for Kolkata DMG is a system to move the tree quickly with NDRF if any tree goes up somewhere BSNL has been asked to take immediate action in case of disconnection Instructions have been given to install new poles as an alternative in case of electric poles There is a generator system

A large number of CESC personnel are being deployed One administrator in each borough has been assigned the responsibility of monitoring The council has been told that the borough chairmen will hold a meeting from Monday. It has been asked to take immediate action in case of power outage

The corona second wave is still in its infancy (corona second wave) And in this situation, the cyclone is coming to glory That is why this special arrangement is kept in mind so that there is no disturbance in Kolkata as well as in the district Don’t go for less that your full potential In this situation, you have to follow the Corona protocol Adequate supply of Medicine, ORS, Bleeching, Mask, Hand Sanitizer, Face Shield. No one is allowed to go down in the Ganges on the day of the storm There is special surveillance River traffic will also be under special surveillance In addition, sophisticated cutting machines are being kept Already under house arrest, Firhad Hakim has held virtual meetings to deal with Yash and Corona.

According to meteorologists, the cyclone yaas update is even more terrifying than Amphan. So the level of its destruction is likely to be higher And in this situation, the police administration, CESC, PWD, municipality, BSNL, NDRF, including each department must work together in coordination. So that ordinary people do not get in trouble Police Commissioner Somen Mitra held a virtual meeting with each department in Lalbazar on Sunday to address the cyclone. After that the coordination committee was formed The meeting lasted about a couple of hours Officers-in-Charge of each police station also participated in the meeting online All in all, the Kolkata police administration is ready to deal with Yash