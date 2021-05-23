How far is ‘Yash’ from Kolkata at the moment? How ready is the state to deal with the storm? At a glance …– News18 Bengali

How far is ‘Yash’ from Kolkata at the moment? How ready is the state to deal with the storm? At a glance …– News18 Bengali1 min read
* The depression that formed in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday has already started to increase. Soon it will turn from deep to very deep depression and then into a cyclone in just 48 to 72 hours. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. However, the meteorological department said that the storm will begin to affect the city from Tuesday morning. File image.