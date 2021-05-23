‘Let me know in case of any need’, said the MLA in the hall to save Kultali from Yash

Satellite phones are also being set up in the Kultali block so that there are no communication problems for network problems. Everyone at the Flood Center and Cyclone Center will be given a mask-sanitizer. Food will also be provided there by the government. This was stated by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sumon Poddar. MLA Ganesh Mandal said, taking lessons from last year’s cyclone Amphan, this time they are making all kinds of preparations to deal with the glory. Several petrol-powered tree-cutting machines have been procured to cut down the trees lying on the road to keep the power service normal in the area. Strict surveillance is also being carried out on river dams.