‘Let me know in case of any need’, said the MLA in the hall to save Kultali from Yash

‘Let me know in case of any need’, said the MLA in the hall to save Kultali from Yash3 min read
Ganesh Chandra Mandal, MLA of Kultali in the meeting to deal with cyclone yaas.
The Kultali block was the worst hit by Cyclone Amphan in Baruipur subdivision. Being a coastal area of the river, there was a lot of damage in Kultali block. The villages were without electricity for about 10 to 15 days. Thousands of people in the area adjacent to the river embankment were housed in a flood center or a high school cyclone center. Preparations to deal with the cyclone Yash using the experience of the last Amfan storm in the Corona situation started from today’s meeting.
Deputy Magistrate Rakhi Pal, BDO Kultali Birendra Adhikari and Kultali MLA Ganesh Chandra Mandal were present at the meeting. A 24-hour control room is being opened at the Baruipur sub-divisional governor’s office to address the issue. Besides, control room led by BDO will be open in each block. More attention is being paid to keeping the supply of electricity and drinking water normal.
Satellite phones are also being set up in the Kultali block so that there are no communication problems for network problems. Everyone at the Flood Center and Cyclone Center will be given a mask-sanitizer. Food will also be provided there by the government. This was stated by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sumon Poddar. MLA Ganesh Mandal said, taking lessons from last year’s cyclone Amphan, this time they are making all kinds of preparations to deal with the glory. Several petrol-powered tree-cutting machines have been procured to cut down the trees lying on the road to keep the power service normal in the area. Strict surveillance is also being carried out on river dams.
After the meeting, both the BDO of Kultali and the MLA visited the weak embankment area. Last year, a strong storm in Amfan broke the dam in the area around Haldar of Maipit Coastal Police Station. Last month, Kotal’s tidal wave broke the spider river dam. 100 days workers have been employed to repair that dam.
Dam repair work has started during the war. Irrigation department workers are also working in the area. Besides inspecting the river dam by launch, MLA Ganesh Chandra Mandal gave a message to the people of Kultali not to panic. The MLA has already given his phone number in the area. If there is any problem, the MLA can be called directly. Two helplines have already been set up to deal with Covid. Even if you call that helpline, all kinds of help are assured.