May 23, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

‘Let me know in case of any need’, said the MLA in the hall to save Kultali from Yash

3 min read
23 mins ago admin


Ganesh Chandra Mandal, MLA of Kultali in the meeting to deal with cyclone yaas.

Bangla Editor | News18 Bangla | May 23, 2021, 10:03 AM IST






Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Rail alert for cyclone glory! Multiple measures are being taken to avoid disaster – News18 Bangla

41 mins ago admin
2 min read

Corona-free, there is a risk of death, Moinuddin Shams went with the evidence!

57 mins ago admin
2 min read

Challenge ‘glory’ at the beginning of the new innings! ‘I am ready’, Mamta assured the people of Bengal

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

3 min read

‘Let me know in case of any need’, said the MLA in the hall to save Kultali from Yash

23 mins ago admin
2 min read

Rail alert for cyclone glory! Multiple measures are being taken to avoid disaster – News18 Bangla

41 mins ago admin
2 min read

Corona-free, there is a risk of death, Moinuddin Shams went with the evidence!

57 mins ago admin
2 min read

Challenge ‘glory’ at the beginning of the new innings! ‘I am ready’, Mamta assured the people of Bengal

1 hour ago admin