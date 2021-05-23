Lotus daily infection in the last 24 hours, but death is still thinking! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: West Bengal Lockdown has been going on across the state since May 16 due to Coronavirus. What was the impact on the rate and death of coronavirus in the state? Is there any benefit in lockdown at all? Once again, this question has been circulating since the release of the state health department’s health bulletin on Sunday. The rate of coronavirus infection has decreased in the last 24 hours as compared to Saturday. In one day, 18,422 people were attacked in the state again. With this, the total number of corona patients in the state stood at 12,46,6.

Although the number of daily infections has decreased, the health department is concerned about the death rate. In the last 24 hours, 156 more people have died due to corona in the state. With this, the number of deaths in Corona in the state stood at 14,364. A total of 69,145 corona samples were tested in the state on Sunday. With this, the total sample test in the state was 1,16,56,418 people.

According to the report of the health department, the rate of recovery should also be taken into consideration. In the last one day, 19 thousand 429 more people have won corona in Bengal. Several more have recovered since Saturday. This is naturally positive news as its rate is higher than that of those affected by corona on Sunday. There are also positive effects of lockdown. So far, a total of 11,22,201 people have won Corona in the state. There are currently 1,30,525 active corona patients in the state.

North 24 Parganas is at the top in terms of transmission. In the last 24 hours, 361 corona patients have been found in this district. Then there is Calcutta. 3056 people were infected in Kolkata in one day. Then there are districts like Howrah, Nadia, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, West Midnapore. The situation in the two Burdwan is also bad. The incidence of corona is also increasing in Birbhum. According to experts, if this situation continues, especially if the death toll in Corona does not decrease, Nabanna may think of increasing the lockdown. However, no official guidelines have been issued yet. For now, the lockdown is going on in the whole of Bengal till May 30.