May 23, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

New crisis at the door, raising the fear of finding another black fungus patient in Kolkata!

22 mins ago


The center has already called the black fungus an epidemic. This new panic is spreading in many states. Bengali is not left out either. After the death on Friday, another black fungus was found. A middle-aged Corona winner has reportedly contracted myocardial infarction again. He was admitted to RN Tagore Hospital. According to sources, Corona fell ill again after going home. He was later admitted to the hospital with mucormycosis.





