‘Yash’ has turned into a deep depression, tomorrow morning it will turn into a cyclone – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Cyclone Yas is heading along the Bengal-Orissa coast. It could land on the land between Digha and Paradwip on Wednesday evening. The strongest cyclone in the North Bay can have a speed of 120 to 160 kmph. Meteorologists believe that the risk of damage will be higher in the area as the cyclone is much more widespread.

Deep depression has formed in the East-Central Bay of Bengal The meteorological department said it would cross the coast between Paradwip and Sagar Island on Wednesday evening after the force turned into a cyclone. The meteorological department said there was a risk of tidal surges of up to 20 feet during the cyclone. Tomorrow, the rain will start from Monday. The wind can blow with great speed. Earlier in the day, thundershowers and rain were forecast in Kolkata and South Bengal. The wind can blow the book.

The cyclone will hit the North Bay coast from Wednesday morning. The depression in the East-Central Bay of Bengal has turned into a very deep depression today. It will turn north and northwest into the Central Bay of Bengal tomorrow, Monday. It may cross the North Bay on Wednesday and hit the Bengal-Orissa coast. Chance of heavy rains and storms across the Gangetic West Bengal including Kolkata. The meteorological office has banned fishermen from going to sea from today, Sunday evening.

A depression formed in the East Central Bay of Bengal on Saturday 22 May. It turned into a deep depression in the East-Central Bay of Bengal adjacent to the Andaman Sea today, Sunday, the Meteorological Department said. Meteorologists expect the deep depression to turn into a cyclone on Monday. At first there is north and north-west direction but later the direction may change. The direction of this cyclone so far is very likely to hit the coastal area of ​​Bengal-Orissa. The cyclone will spread from Bangladesh to the coast of northern Orissa in the Bay of Bengal. In that case, the cyclone can enter the land through the sea island of the Sundarbans. . The effects of the cyclone extend from the Bangladesh coast of the Sundarbans to the Orissa coast.

The cyclone that will follow Gujarat’s strongest cyclone Tout is Oman’s given name “Yaas” according to the rules of the Meteorological Department. Which in Arabic means sorrow.

The possibility of heavy rainfall due to the impact of the cyclone in Gangetic West Bengal. Winds and rains are expected in three coastal districts of West Bengal from Monday. North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely on Tuesday, May 25, in addition to the three coastal districts in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Bankura and Purulia. In Calcutta, there will be strong winds with rain. Light storm rain is forecast in almost all the districts of Gangetic West Bengal. Heavy rain is expected in East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Bankura on Wednesday. Heavy to very heavy rains will be in North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, East and West Burdwan, Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia. On this day, strong winds will blow with rain in the districts of Gangetic West Bengal. East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas districts are most at risk.