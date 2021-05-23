Yash is coming forward, what will be the indication from Sunday? According to the Meteorological Department …

Kolkata: Cyclone Yaas is coming. The meteorological office has forecast that it will start raining from May 25 due to the glory. Heavy rain will start from May 26. On May 25, the wind can blow at a speed of 60 kmph. But despite Yash’s warning, ordinary people are still in a scorching heat. The general public is waiting for a downpour. In this situation, there is no possibility of rain for South Bengal on Sunday, said the West Bengal Weather Update. On the contrary, it is feared that the temperature may rise further throughout the day. However, there may be rainfall in North Bengal and Sikkim.

However, not only the districts of North Bengal, but also North and South 24 Parganas in South Bengal, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Nadia may receive light rains in the afternoon. According to the weather building sources, the monsoon is coming just in time this year. But the Alipore Meteorological Department has not yet clarified when the monsoon will enter Bengal. It is learned that rains may enter Jalpaiguri on June 6 and Kolkata on June 12.

However, the Alipore Meteorological Department said the low pressure in the East Central Bay on Saturday morning would turn into a cyclone on Monday. It will then move north-northwest. The cyclone will reach the coasts of West Bengal and Orissa on Wednesday morning. However, the meteorological department said that for now, it looks like Yash will be less powerful than Amfan.

However, strong winds of 40-50 kmph may blow over the coasts of Orissa and West Bengal from Monday evening. On Tuesday, the wind speed will be 50-60 km per hour. Light to moderate rains will begin in the coastal areas of the two states from Tuesday. Meteorologists think that the intensity of the rain will gradually increase. That source instructed the fishermen at sea to return by today. The administration has already launched a campaign to warn residents and tourists in the coastal areas. NDRF has been prepared. Work is also underway to evacuate coastal residents.