Amfan does not want to repeat, ‘Yashe’ Mamata explained the work of the party leaders!

#Kolkata: Cyclone Yaas is coming. Cyclone Amphan is coming back to the state exactly one year later. And this time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) has come out with ‘education’ from that amphan. Not only at the administrative level, but also at the party level, Mamata had to face various obstacles and allegations during Amfan. But this time the Trinamool leader does not want to accuse the party in any way. Therefore, from now on, he also explained the necessary work to deal with the glory of the party leadership and the people’s representatives.

In a message to the party’s public representatives, Mamata Banerjee said the cyclone was coming to the state. Every public representative has to be by the side of the people in his area. People have to be evacuated from the coastal areas to make arrangements for food. Until the disaster strikes, you have to keep an eye on your constituency. After the disaster is over, people have to be by their side for all the needs starting from building houses.

In fact, many grassroots leaders were accused of corruption in the relief of Amfan, just as the administration took a long time to normalize the situation during Amfan. The relief of the grassroots was also a part of the BJP’s campaign in this year’s assembly elections. But the Trinamool has got unimaginable success as a result of the vote. So this time the Trinamool leader wants to make sure that the name of the party is not involved in corruption.

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah sat down with the Chief Ministers of the three states to discuss how prepared the states are to deal with the cyclone. The meeting was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Orissa Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. Besides, the Deputy Governors of Andaman and Nicobar are also present at the meeting.