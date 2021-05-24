At the request of the state, the Chief Secretary of the Center will remain in talks until August! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Alapan Bandopadhyay is holding the post of Chief Secretary of the Government of West Bengal. The decision to extend the tenure of the Central Govt. In response to the state government’s request, the Center extended the tenure of Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she would remain in the post of Chief Secretary for another three months.

It may be mentioned here that the term of the Chief Secretary was supposed to expire this month but keeping in view the current Corona Situation situation, the state government had earlier written to the Central Government requesting for three more months to facilitate his administrative work. The argument was, having an experienced administrative officer makes it convenient to do all kinds of work. Earlier, the mayor had extended the tenure of various officials. Once again, after hearing about the state, the Center extended the tenure of Alapan Bandyopadhyay by three months.

Alapan Banerjee is the Chief Secretary

Incidentally, Alapana Banerjee took over as the Chief Secretary of the state in October last year. Earlier, he was the secretary of the home department. His term was till May 31. He will hold the post till August as his term has been extended for another three months. In this context, the Chief Minister said, ‘Alapan worked during the time of Amphan and Kovid. He has experience. We are happy to extend the term of the Chief Secretary.

The permission of the Center is required to extend the term of the Chief Secretary of a State. Mamata Banerjee also appealed to the Center to extend the term of Alapan Banerjee. The Center agreed to the demand of the state. On Monday, the Center gave the green signal to extend the term of the Chief Secretary.