May 24, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya: Mira Bhattacharya returned home free from corona, how is Buddhadeb Bhattacharya at the moment?

#Kolkata: Don’t be free Mira Bhattacharya, wife of former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, returned home. But for now, he will have to stay in isolation for the next 7 days. According to the doctors, Mira Bhattacharya’s physical condition is stable at present. The level of oxygen in the body is also right. That’s why he can stay at home on Palm Avenue. He returned to his flat on Palm Avenue around 11 a.m. Monday.

On the other hand, the former chief minister was undergoing treatment at home. With the help of bipap, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has more than 90 percent oxygen level in his body. The former chief minister is still not free from Kovid. However, Buddhababu refused to go to the hospital. According to the decision of the home doctors, he is currently in isolation at home. However, since he is a patient with Massive COPD, caution is being taken as much as possible. Buddhadeb may be transferred to the hospital in case of any problem. However, he did not agree to go to the hospital for treatment.



Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was attacked by Corona on Tuesday last week. On the same day, his wife Meera Bhattacharya was also reported to be infected. Meera Bhattacharya was admitted to a private hospital in the city with respiratory problems after being diagnosed with the infection. He returned home from the hospital about a week later. Incidentally, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya took the first dose of the vaccine just a few days before he was infected with corona. His wife Meera Bhattacharya was also vaccinated.

