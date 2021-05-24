Deep depression turned into a cyclone, ‘glory’ is rushing with tremendous strength! – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: The ‘glory’ has turned into a cyclone from a deep depression as predicted by meteorologists. The hurricane will continue to move north and northwest, according to the weather office. Today, by Monday night it will turn into a powerful cyclone. At noon on Wednesday, the maximum speed in the Bay of Bengal can be up to 190 km. It could enter the land between Digha and Balasore on Wednesday afternoon.

Kolkata and its environs have been experiencing heavy rains since Monday morning. A gentle breeze is blowing. The meteorological office has forecast light to heavy rains and strong winds across the state on Monday.

Cyclone ‘Yash’ is heading towards the coast of Bengal and Orissa. On Wednesday, it could land on the land between the sea and Paradip. The strongest cyclone in the North Bay can have speeds of 180 to 190 kmph. Meteorologists believe that the risk of damage will be higher in the area as the cyclone is much more widespread.

On Saturday, May 22, a depression formed in the East Central Bay of Bengal. It turned into a deep to very deep depression in the East-Central Bay of Bengal adjacent to the Andaman Sea on Sunday. Meteorologists expect this deep depression to turn into a cyclone today, Monday morning. At first there is north and north-west direction but later the direction may change. The direction of the cyclone so far, the Bengal-Orissa coastal area is likely to be hit. The cyclone will extend from Bangladesh to the coast of North Orissa in the North Bay. In that case, the cyclone can enter the land through the sea island of the Sundarbans. The effects of the cyclone extend from the Bangladesh coast of the Sundarbans to the Orissa coast.

Gujarat’s most powerful cyclone Tout will be followed by a cyclone named “Yaas” in Oman, according to the Meteorological Department. Which in Arabic means sorrow.

The sea will be rough due to the effect of cyclone Yas. Fishermen off the coast of Bangladesh, Bengal and Orissa have been banned from going to sea till Wednesday.

The possibility of strong storms and rainfall due to cyclone in Gangetic West Bengal. Winds and rains are expected in three coastal districts of West Bengal from Monday.

The coastal area of ​​North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore will be affected by winds of 120 to 140 kmph. A gust of wind of 100 to 120 kmph can blow in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and upper part of North 24 Parganas. The winds will blow at 60 to 100 kmph in Jhargram, West Midnapore, East and West Burdwan, Nadia, Bankura and Purulia.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely on Tuesday, May 25 in three coastal districts besides Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Bankura and Purulia. In Calcutta, there will be strong winds with rain. Light storms and rains are forecast in almost all the districts of Gangetic West Bengal. Heavy rains are expected in East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata on Wednesday. Heavy to very heavy rains will be in Bankura, Purulia, East and West Burdwan, Purulia, Birbhum, Nadia. On this day, strong winds will blow with rain in the districts of Gangetic West Bengal.

East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas district is most prone to damage. It will also start raining in the districts of North Bengal from Wednesday. Heavy rains are also forecast in North Bengal, Sikkim and north-eastern Indian states on Wednesday and Thursday.