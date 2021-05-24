Dramatic turn in Narad case, CBI in the Supreme Court at midnight! Opposing the judgment of the High Court

New Delhi: Midnight surprise in Narada Scam Case. When the Narad case was scheduled to be heard in a larger bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday, the CBI approached the Supreme Court at midnight. Suddenly, the CBI’s petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court’s order to stay the hearing in the larger bench. Significantly, the CBI has filed the case online and they have filed a petition for hearing of the case on Monday. Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee, who were arrested in the Narad case in the lower court, were granted bail but the High Court directed to keep them under house arrest. But due to differences of opinion between the two High Court judges, a five-judge bench of the High Court was scheduled to hear the case today, but before that, the CBI approached the Supreme Court at midnight.

The CBI has also sought adjournment of the hearing in the Calcutta High Court from Monday. As a result, the question has arisen as to whether there will be a hearing in the High Court today. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee was hearing the Narad case in the Calcutta High Court. But there was disagreement between Rajesh Bindal and Arijit Banerjee on the bail of Firhad and Madan. Justice Banerjee was in favor of Firhad bail. But Justice Bindal was unhappy with the bail.

So a larger bench of five judges was constituted in the High Court. The bench comprises Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice Indraprasanna Mukherjee, Justice Harish Tandon, Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Arijit Bandyopadhyay. The bench was supposed to hear the case on the same day. But before that, the CBI approached the Supreme Court.

On the other hand, Firhad Hakim’s daughter has also approached the Supreme Court in the Narad case. He has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court. Firhad Hakim has already returned home on the direction of the High Court. He is handling administrative work from home. Former minister Shovan Chatterjee also returned home on Saturday after a long tug-of-war. Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra and Minister of State Subrata Mukherjee have fallen ill and are undergoing treatment at SSKM. As a result, all the camps are looking at what happened in the Narad case on Monday.