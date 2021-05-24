May 24, 2021

Four arrested leaders to remain in house arrest The last hearing in the larger bench like today, four leaders remain under house arrest till Wednesday – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: What will be the future of the four house arrest leaders, even today the Calcutta High Court has not decided The hearing of the case started this morning in front of a larger bench of five judges However, the hearing in the High Court has ended like this day The case will be heard again in the High Court on Wednesday As a result, the case will be heard in the High Court for at least two more days Until then, the four leaders will remain under house arrest

Details coming …

First published:



Source link

