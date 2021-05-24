How ready is the administration to deal with this? What are the precautions taken in advance, said Mamata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Hurricane Yaas is approaching. The storm has already started raging in Digha and there has been moderate to heavy rains in some places. On Wednesday, meteorologists warned that the speed of Yas could be 190 km in the North Bay. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave her blueprint at a press conference on Monday on how ready the state is to deal with the situation.

The Chief Minister asked everyone to be alert during the storm. He said people living in the coastal areas of West Bengal have already started evacuating. Mamata warned that the cyclone was bigger than Amfan. He fears that 20 districts may be most affected by the storm. The 24 hour disaster control room is open. He said that the situation is constantly being monitored.

“There is a risk of a disaster from now on. It will last for 72 hours. People are being shifted to safer areas from Sundarbans, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas. Storms will prevail in 20 districts. Cyclones will continue and rains will continue,” he said. He did not let the fishermen go to sea again and again.

“We have 51 disaster management teams. We will be monitoring for 48 hours from tomorrow. We have prepared the relief. We will try as much as we can. We have set up 4,000 cyclone centers. There are reports that it is going to be bigger than Amphan,” she said. The Chief Minister said that 1000 power restoration team has been prepared. “We have set up 450 telecoms. We have set a target of one million people to be evacuated,” he said.

Power went out in several areas after the last amplification. The communication system is severely disrupted. “If you start saying within 48 hours of a disaster, there is no electricity, no water, it will not help. You need to be patient,” she said. He also assured, “There is no need to be afraid. When there is a storm, there is often a power outage. A large team from CESC has been prepared. I have told all the agencies to be ready. I have told the army to be ready. In case of a storm.” It will take time to cut down the big trees. We are ready. We will monitor from tomorrow morning. “