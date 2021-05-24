How ready is the city government hospital to deal with YAS? How do you treat patients? Learn …– News18 Bengali

How ready is the city government hospital to deal with YAS? How do you treat patients? Learn …– News18 Bengali2 min read
All the government hospitals are fully prepared to deal with the situation so that the patients do not face any problem during the corona period.
* Calcutta Medical College authorities have held meetings with PWD, CESC and PHE to deal with the situation. Arrangements have been made for the generator. Three-day oxygen cylinders, necessary medicines have been stored. Authorities have arranged accommodation for the doctors and health workers. Pumps are being used to deal with the problem of water stored in the hospital premises, Covid Ward premises and pharmacy. File image.
* Two oxygen tankers have also been stored at MR Bangur. Diesel has been stored for DG generators to keep the power supply uninterrupted. The hospital will share the routemap of the vehicle with the police so that there is no difficulty in getting oxygen in the vehicle. File image.
* This decision is made keeping in mind that trees do not fall due to storms or stagnant water so that oxygen vehicles do not get stuck. PWD Civil Electrical Department staff will remain at the hospital before and after the cyclone. File image.
* Generators have been arranged to deal with load shedding in Covid Ward in NRS. The temporary infrastructure on the hospital premises is being removed to avoid accidents. File image.
* All temporary infrastructure at SSKM Hospital has been removed. The bus structure in front of the immunization center has been removed. Oxygen cylinders have been stored in excess. File image.