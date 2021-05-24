Karan embarrassed Anushka by talking about Virat! Viral video laje ranga ‘desh ki bahu’

#Mumbai: Anushka Sharma appeared on the set of India’s Got Talent 8 in 2016 to promote the film Zero. There, the actress was teased by her husband Virat Kohli in various ways by Karan Johar. Katrina Kaif was also present on the same stage. On this day, Karan tested the knowledge of the two Bollywood stars about the songs of different movies starring their co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

In this video shared at a fan club, Karan is seen asking a song where Shah Rukh himself gave an eye-popping description of ‘Behki Hai Nigahe Aur Bikhri Hai Bal’. That’s when Anushka started singing the song. However, before him, Kat answered ‘Koi Mil Gaya’!

When Karan asked the next question, Anushka started singing before Katrina could answer. After hearing the answer, Katrina sat down and said, “Moka nahi mila (I didn’t get a chance to say).” Anushka responded happily to Katrina’s complaint, saying, “I killed Mauke in Maine.

And Karan did not allow Anushka to fall on the ground. He immediately caught it. As this word is one of the most common words in the world of cricket, Anushka did not let the actress go crazy after this comment. “My daughter has grown up and learned to tell cricket jokes,” he said. You are the mother of the country. I can’t even say anything “!

Cricket star Virat Kohli tied the knot with Bollywood star Anushka in December 2016 after several years of relationship. The star couple welcomed their first daughter Vamika Kohli in January this year.

Birushka recently launched a fund for Kovid 19 relief. Initially, their target for the fund was Tk 6 crore, but later many people donated here and the amount increased to Tk 11 crore. Note that this star couple alone has donated 2 crore rupees.