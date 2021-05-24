Mamata instructed to take oath, Kolkata Police Hospital made 300 covid – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A 300-bed covid hospital has been set up at the initiative of the Health and Welfare Department and the Kolkata Police and Medica Hospital. On the day of the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed that the Kolkata Police Hospital be turned into a coveted hospital as soon as possible. Today he was knocked on the door. Bondhan Bank has also helped in setting up this hospital.

It is learned that Kolkata and state police personnel and home guards will be treated at this hospital. In addition, a few percent of local people will also receive treatment at this hospital with the help of health cards. The inauguration of the hospital was announced at a press conference today before talking about the blueprint for tackling Yas.

After coming to power in 2011, the Chief Minister took the initiative to set up a Trauma Care Center at this Calcutta Hospital in Bhabanipur. This is the third time that Mamata visited the hospital on May 5. On the same day, he decided to build Kovid Hospital. The hospital also has HDU and ICU facilities. Apart from policemen, ordinary people can also get treatment here through the healthcare project. The Chief Minister thanked the doctors, health workers, Medica and Bondhan Bank for their diligence in setting up the hospital.

The Chief Minister also directed that rickshaw pullers, vegetable sellers, pushers and other poor people should be vaccinated immediately.