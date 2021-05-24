Orissa will be hit, the maximum speed of 165 kilometers per hour! Less violence in the state – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The cyclone is expected to hit Balasore in Orissa next Wednesday afternoon. As a result, Balasore in Orissa as well as areas like Bhadrak, Kendupara and Jagatsinghpur are more likely to be affected. However, the Alipore Meteorological Department said that the state’s East Midnapore is going to be in a frenzy. The maximum wind speed could reach 175 kmph during the storm on Wednesday. Probably Yash will hit the ground at around 12 noon on the 26th

However, Sanjeev Banerjee, the eastern head of the Alipore Meteorological Department, said the state would not be as bad as Ayla or Amfan. Because Ayla and Amfan were hit by two storms in this state On the other hand, Yash will fall in Orissa and move towards Jharkhand As a result, his power in this state will be much less than Ayla and Amfan Meteorologists are hopeful that 24 parganas, including Kolkata, will not be landlocked like Amfan this time.

However, the rest of the state is relatively less violent, but East Midnapore may be inundated with power. Because the maximum speed of the storm there may be 155 to 165 kilometers per hour The maximum wind speed can rise to 165 km per hour However, districts like 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly have maximum wind speeds of up to 60 kmph.

According to Sanjeevbabu, Yash was located above the Bay of Bengal, 630 km south-southwest of Balasore, at around 11.30 pm on that day. Its distance from Digha was 620 km

Due to this, it has started raining in districts like East Midnapore, Kolkata, 24 Parganas and Howrah from this day onwards. Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast from Tuesday, according to the weather office. The rain will continue till next Thursday, May 26

On this day in the morning from deep depression it has turned into a cyclone The next 12 hours will result in a very strong cyclone

Biswajit Saha