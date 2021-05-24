Setback for CBI in supreme court A dozen mistakes in the application, the CBI pushed hard in the Supreme Court – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The CBI has gone to the Supreme Court against the house arrest of four heavyweight leaders. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an application in the Supreme Court alleging that there were at least a dozen errors As a result, the CBI’s special leave petition in the Supreme Court has been dismissed.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the four leaders arrested in the Narad case to be released from jail and placed under house arrest. But the CBI opposes keeping the four leaders under house arrest As a result, the CBI filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court on Sunday night seeking quashing of the Calcutta High Court’s order. As a rule, the CBI files a special leave petition in the office of the Registrar of the Supreme Court. But when he went to check the hasty application, he found a bunch of mistakes According to sources, at least a dozen errors were found in the application of the Central Investigation Agency As a result, the application was rejected from the registrar’s office As a result, the CBI will have to re-apply to the Supreme Court

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta referred to the CBI’s application to the Supreme Court as soon as the case was heard in the larger bench of the Calcutta High Court. Even then, there was no news that the CBI’s application was rejected in the Supreme Court Tushar Mehta pleaded that since the case has been filed in the Supreme Court, the hearing in the Calcutta High Court should be adjourned. However, the Calcutta High Court dismissed the petition The Solicitor General’s argument was further weakened after Tushar Mehta’s appeal was rejected in the Supreme Court.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was questioned by Trinamool leaders, described the way the CBI had approached the Supreme Court. During the hearing in the Calcutta High Court, he alleged that the CBI was deliberately complicating the process by delaying the hearing.