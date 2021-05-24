‘Social post of Tathagata Roy is ruining the harmony of Bengal!’ FIR filed

Kolkata: In the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, the BJP collapsed and the Trinamool Congress came to power with full force. Sometimes he has used vulgar language against the party’s actress-candidates, and sometimes he has targeted the BJP leadership. At the same time, he is not shying away from attacking the Trinamool government, which has come to power for the third time in the state, on social media. And while doing so, Tathagata posted a post on social media last Saturday. Due to that post, the harmony of Bengal may be ruined and unrest may spread. So the FIR was filed against Tathagata for provocative post.

It is learned that a man named Vibhas Roychowdhury had lodged a complaint against BJP leader Tathagata Roy at Girish Park police station on Sunday. Incidentally, he has been sharing videos or news reports for some time. Charges were filed against him on the basis of such a post. Allegedly, his post could ruin the harmony of the state. Even that post could cause unrest. Police have already started investigation after investigating the allegations. However, no response has been received so far.

An FIR filed against Tathagata Roy for “Hate Propaganda to incite Communal Violence” in Bengal !! The conspiracy of BJP to destabilize an elected govt. now stands exposed !! pic.twitter.com/llJHPYktJJ – Riju Dutta. Riju Dutt (rDrRijuDutta_TMC) May 23, 2021

However, not only the verdict but also the pressure of BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty has increased. Mithun was the BJP’s star campaigner in this election. He went to various meetings and demanded that Bengal would change in 6 months if BJP came to power. But while calling for the BJP to come to power, Superstar Mithun’s remarks have been heard several times, which a large section of the political establishment has claimed to be provocative. So an FIR was lodged against him at Maniktala police station. Mithun Chakraborty’s pressure has increased in that case.

The Sealdah ACJM court has summoned a report from the police on the basis of the allegations against Mithun. The court also asked the police about the progress of the investigation against the actor and BJP leader Mithun on the basis of the FIR. In the election campaign, Mithun sometimes said, ‘I am Jat Gokhro’, sometimes he said again, ‘All the beds in the BJP government will be made AC.’ At the same time, he also made provocative remarks, such is the allegation. An FIR was lodged against him at Maniktala police station. The court sent a report in that case.