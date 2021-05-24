State Covid Help Desk website is launched! All the information of Karona service can be matched with one click …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The official website of the Covid Help Desk of the Government of West Bengal has started its journey from today. There is oxygen, safe home, contact numbers of food providers for Kovid victims, ambulance, availability of beds from live hospital, telemedicine and all information about Kovid. Here is the link to the website.

Website link: www.wbcovidhelpdesk.com

Incidentally, the Corona situation in this state along with the rest of the country is still worrisome. The number of Kovid 19 victims is increasing day by day. The state government has announced various arrangements, including ambulance service, from increasing the number of hospital beds through their help desk. The state’s helpline numbers have also been repeatedly announced by the government during the crisis. The state government launched a multi-purpose helpline number after the first outbreak of coronavirus last year. This helpline is still in force. This Integrated Helpline number is 1800-313442-222.

The services that will be available in this case are – any general covid related questions, psychological counseling (9am to 9pm), government free covid hospital admission help, free government ambulance, telemedicine (audio-visual).

Additional phone number to get government ambulance service – (033) 4090-2929

Direct Telemedicine Line 033-2356-6001

Kolkata Ambulance Service Helpline Number for Kovid Victims – 033-40902929

Kolkata Municipality Control Room (24×7) – (033) 228-1212 / 1313 Ambulance (24×7) – (033) 2219-6202 / 2241-1225 WhatsApp – 733596

It is to be noted that the mercury drop of corona infection continued in the state raising hopes. With the new record of daily wellness. The number of corona cases in the state fell below 18,000 on Monday. About 2,000 daily lotus infections in 2 days. However, the test has been a little less. The daily death toll in the state was over 150. About 8,300 corona tests were conducted in the state from 9 a.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday. Of these, 16,63 were found to be infected. As a result, the total number of infections is 12,64,983. On this day, 19,60 people recovered in the state. Which is a new record. As a result, the total recovery has increased to 11,41,81.