We have to stop the loss of life, the state schools are now temporary shelter camps to deal with the glory!

Kolkata: The state government has taken steps to deal with Cyclone Yaas by learning from Cyclone Amphan. Schools have been instructed to use them as temporary shelters in areas that may be affected. On Sunday, the state school education department sent such instructions to all the district governors of South Bengal.

Officials of school education departments of different districts held a meeting with the headmasters and headmistresses in a video conference on Sunday. Given the current Corona situation, guidelines are also given on how to make the schools shelters.

The new cyclone ‘Yash’ has intensified fears on the east coast in the Kovid climate. In this context, the Union Ministry of Health has also sent special guidelines to the state government. Nabanna has been asked to be active in preventing diseases like dengue, malaria and diarrhea after the disaster, in addition to giving necessary instructions so that the cyclone does not disrupt the medical services in any way. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has sent letters to the chief secretaries of all the states on the east coast, including West Bengal, which could be affected by the glory.

It is known that the sea will be rough due to the outbreak of cyclone Yash. The rains will start in the coastal districts from Tuesday and will spread to other districts. There is a risk of heavy to very heavy rain somewhere.

Last year too, Bengal witnessed strong cyclone Ampan in extreme weather. Fame is coming closer in just one year. Hospitals have been asked to stockpile emergency medicine in advance as there is a risk of communication disruption after the cyclone. Shelter camps have been asked to provide antigen tests and RTPCR tests. Initially, it is feared that the cyclone will cause more damage in two 24 parganas and East Midnapore. About 3 lakh people are being evacuated from the coast. As a result, schools are being used as temporary shelters to accommodate that large number of people.