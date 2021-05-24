Why Bengal has less money than Orissa-Andhra to deal with Yas? Mamtar scoffs at Amit Shah for raising questions – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Cyclone Yaas can be more frightening than Amphan. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned at the press conference. He also informed about the measures taken to deal with the cyclone. Besides, Mamata scoffed at Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue.

Amit Shah met the chief ministers of West Bengal, Orissa and Andhra Pradesh today to review the cyclone situation. The meeting also discussed how much money would be given to the states. “Amit Shah has held a meeting today. He has said he will help. The state will get the money it deserves. But it is giving Rs 600 crore to Orissa and Andhra Pradesh. It is giving Rs 400 crore to Bengal,” she said.

Regarding this, the Chief Minister of the state raised the question, “Bengal is such a big state. So why is Bengal being given Rs 400 crore? Why are we being deprived? Our population density and districts are also very high. Large district. “

Mamata said she has no regrets about Orissa or Andhra Pradesh getting the money they deserve. But why should Bengal be deprived again and again. Why this inequality, Mamata has raised the question. Amit Shah said, everything is scientifically correct. In Mamata’s words, “I didn’t say anything else. I understand political science better. But I understand science less!”

At a press conference on the same day, Mamata warned people that Yas could be bigger than Amfan. And so he did not let the fishermen go to sea. Mamata also warned that no one should go out during the storm.

People are already being evacuated from dangerous and coastal areas. The Chief Minister said it has been decided to evacuate 100 lakh people and bring them safely. “There is a risk of a disaster from now on. It will last for 72 hours. People are being shifted to safer areas from Sundarbans, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas. Storms will prevail in 20 districts. Cyclones will continue and rains will continue,” he said. The control room is open 24 hours a day and the situation is constantly being monitored, he said.