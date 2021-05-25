2 BJP activists’ murder: FIRs registered, says Bengal govt in SC

The West Bengal government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that FIRs had been registered and several arrests made in connection with the murder of two BJP activists in the violence following the poll victory of the Trinamool Congress.

The State’s submission came in a hearing of a petition filed by the family members of two dead men for a CBI or a SIT (special investigation team) probe into the incidents.

A Bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B.R. Gavai asked the State to file an affidavit and scheduled the case for hearing immediately after two weeks.

“FIR stands registered, the investigation is on and three people have been arrested in each case,” senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, for West Bengal, submitted. A five-judge Bench was already hearing the issue, he stated.

The apex court was hearing a joint petition filed by Biswajit Sarkar and Swarnalata Adhikari. Biswajit is the brother of Abhijit Sarkar, one of the two victims. Swarnalata is the widow of Haran Adhikari. They were represented by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani.

Alleged inaction

In the previous hearing, Mr. Jethmalani had argued “total inaction” and even “subversion” of the investigation on the part of the State administration and the police.

“The murders happened on the same day the Assembly election results were declared. The police stood by idly… The investigation into the crimes needs to be transferred to the CBI or a SIT and requires court-monitoring,” he had submitted.

The petition alleged there was “indiscriminate” killing of innocent people following the election results by the “vengeful” ruling party of the State.