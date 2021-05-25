Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee health update: Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee with bypap support, how are you now?

#Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya is currently in office. He has been kept in bipap support. When he arrived at the hospital on Tuesday morning, his oxygen level dropped below 80. There was almost no definition either. But for now, after pumping in oxygen, his oxygen saturation has reached 92. A six-member medical team has been formed for his treatment.

Buddhadev Bhattacharya was first CT scanned on his arrival at the hospital that day. The report noted some changes in the lungs. Sources said that the tests that have been done will be discussed with the radiologist. Blood samples were collected for testing. The picture of his physical condition will be clearer when his report comes in the evening. He is currently on bipap support. Oxygen is being given. As well as antibiotic steroids running. He has knowledge.

Buddhadev Bhattacharya was attacked by his wife Corona last Tuesday. Although his wife Meera Bhattacharya was admitted to the hospital, she was undergoing treatment at the house of Jade Anar Buddha. But his relatives were forced to bring him to the hospital as his condition deteriorated from Monday night.

Why Buddhababur, Kovid or the chronic disease COPD is so bad, will be examined. Buddhadebababu was admitted to Woodlands Hospital last December with COPD. His carbon dioxide levels were found to be abnormally high. This time it did not increase that much.

Doctors say that since steroids are being given, sugar tests will be done three times a day. Black fungus can cause problems, which is why special attention is being paid. Health experts fear that the treatment will be done considering the side effects.