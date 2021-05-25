Cyclone Yaas live update flood alert in districts Govt asked to notice water level in various rivers

#Kolkata: Cyclone Yaas can create a catastrophic flood situation even if it does not directly wreak havoc on Bengal. Accordingly, the state government (West Bengal Govt) asked the districts to be especially vigilant for floods with advance preparation. East Midnapore West Midnapore Jhargram West Burdwan East Burdwan Birbhum Purulia, Murshidabad, Bankura, Nadia and Hughli districts have been issued special flood warnings by the state. River water levels in these districts were asked to be monitored at all times. The Mayurakshi of Subarnarekha Kangsavati Damodar and the water level of Ajay river were asked to be observed at all times.

According to the Weather Office, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in East Midnapore, West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah and Hughli from Tuesday. As a result, flood situation may intensify across the state. Such is being feared. Heavy rains are forecast for the coastal districts and western districts on Wednesday. On the same day at noon, a very active cyclone Yaser is said to have struck near the south of Baleshwar in Orissa. Bengali may be able to save a lot in the movement of YAAS till now. However, it cannot be said that the state is free from storm violence. On the other hand, DVC can release water. If so, the danger will increase. There are fears of flood situation. So this time Nabanna has come down with her waist tied.

The state government has already asked the districts to be especially vigilant for floods. Special alert has been issued in East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Purulia, Murshidabad, Bankura, Nadia and Hughli. River water levels in these districts have been asked to be monitored at all times. Special surveillance will be carried out on the water levels of Subarnarekha, Kangsavati, Damodar, Mayurakshi and Ajay.

Upanna from Nabanna is working in wartime activities against Yas. Mamata Banerjee went to Navanne first on Tuesday morning. Then reach Upanne from there. Navanna-Upanna are two buildings side by side. Nabanna 14th floor, Upanna 4th floor. The control room is open for 24 hours on this occasion. Helpline number 1080 has been given. Mamata Banerjee will monitor all the management from here for two days. He will keep an eye on the situation at night.

The helpline number has been released on behalf of Navanna in response to cyclone ‘Yas’. In case of any danger during the cyclone, call these numbers 1060 and 033-22143526. At the same time, the state power department has launched two cyclone helpline numbers, 8900693503 and 6900693504.

Somraj Banerjee