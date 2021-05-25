Cyclone Yaas turned into very severe cyclonic storm Yass turned into a powerful cyclone, increasing its strength towards the land – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Cyclone Yas is gaining as much strength as predicted before it hits the ground. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department at 9 pm, Yas has already turned into a very strong cyclone. It is moving northward and northwest over the Bay of Bengal at a speed of 15 km per hour.

At 5.30 pm on that day, Yas was located 160 km east-southeast of Paradip in Orissa. Baleshwar, which is likely to be hit by Yas, was located 250 km south and southeast of Sethan. On the other hand, Yas was located 240 km from Digha and 230 km from Sagar. The meteorological office had earlier said that Yas could reach speeds of 155 to 185 kilometers per hour when hitting the ground. Which can reach 6 in 165 kilometers

The weather office warned that Yas would move further north and northwest as the force increased. The strong cyclone could reach near the port of Dhamra on the Orissa coast early Wednesday morning. Yas will enter the land between the sea and Paradwip near the port of Dhamra and the southern part of Baleshwar around noon on Wednesday. The worst affected areas are Baleshwar, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendapara and East Midnapore in West Bengal.

Due to Yas, a warning of heavy rain has been issued in two Midnapores on Wednesday Heavy to very heavy rains have also been warned in Bankura, Jhargram and South 24 Parganas. Heavy rains are forecast in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East Burdwan, Nadia, Purulia, Malda, Murshidabad, Malda, Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts.