May 25, 2021

Former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was on May 25 admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Mr. Bhattacharjee had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was undergoing treatment at his Palm Avenue residence.

His health parameters, particularly oxygen saturation, started declining from May 24 evening and doctors decided on providing him institutional care. On May 25, he was admitted to Woodlands Hospital.

The 77-year-old Communist Party of India (Marxist) veteran has not been keeping well for the past few years.

Mr. Bhattacharjee, who was Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and was hospitalised in December 2020.

His wife Meera Bhattacharjee had also tested positive for the viral infection. She was discharged from hospital on May 24.



