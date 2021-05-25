Former Coronavirus Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s condition deteriorates, shifted to hospital

#Kolkata: Former Corona Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya suddenly fell ill on Monday night. And then he was admitted to the hospital Earlier, doctors treated the former chief minister at home as he did not want to be admitted to the hospital But last night the level of oxygen in his blood dropped below 75 to 8 He was rushed to a private hospital in Alipore

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has a problem with COPD In the case of that problem, the level of oxygen should have been the same as it should have been But on this day, the situation suddenly became a bit unconscious which is the case of the former Chief Minister Meanwhile Don’t be free Mira Bhattacharya, wife of former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, was returning home. But for now, he will have to stay in isolation for the next 7 days. According to the doctors, Mira Bhattacharya’s physical condition is stable at present. The level of oxygen in the body is also right. That’s why he can stay at home on Palm Avenue. He returned to his flat on Palm Avenue around 11 a.m. Monday.

On the other hand, the former chief minister was undergoing treatment at home till Monday. With the help of bipap, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s oxygen level was more than 90 percent. However, he was not released. Buddhababu refused to go to the hospital. According to the decision of the home doctors, he was kept in isolation at home However, since he is a patient with Massive COPD, caution was required Buddhadeb Bhattacharya may be shifted to the hospital in case of any problem. And that is what was done

Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was attacked by Corona on Tuesday last week. On the same day, his wife Meera Bhattacharya was also reported to be infected. Meera Bhattacharya was admitted to a private hospital in the city with respiratory problems after being diagnosed with the infection. He returned home from the hospital about a week later. Incidentally, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya took the first dose of the vaccine just a few days before he was infected with corona. His wife Meera Bhattacharya was also vaccinated.