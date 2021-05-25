May 25, 2021

Kolkata airport to remain closed on Wednesday The name of the danger is Yas, Kolkata Airport has been closed since Wednesday morning – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Caution due to cyclone Yas 6 Tomorrow, Kolkata Airport 8 will be closed for 12 hours from Wednesday morning According to airport authorities, flights will be closed in Kolkata from 8.30 am to 8.45 pm on Wednesday. It has been decided to close not only Kolkata but also Bhubaneswar Airport

According to the meteorological department, Yas will hit Baleshwar in Orissa on Wednesday afternoon. However, in Kolkata, Yas will not carry out such destruction, said Hawa Office 7 At least in the case of Yas, the way Amfan carried out the riots in Calcutta is unlikely to happen. However, heavy to very heavy rains have been warned in Kolkata due to the cyclone. The wind speed may be around 65 kilometers per hour As a result, the airport authorities have decided to stop the flight without any risk

Last year, the airport was badly damaged in the Amfan riots Several planes at the airport were also damaged by the storm Besides, a large part of the runway was submerged in heavy rain Not only the airport, but also many long-distance trains from Sealdah and Howrah have been canceled due to Yas.

