Mamata On Tornedo: Tornado pushes before the cyclone! Death due to electrocution in the state

#Kolkata: Cyclone Yaas has not yet arrived. There are still about 13/14 hours left in the landfill. But before that, unfavorable weather and minor cyclones have damaged large areas of South Bengal. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told a press conference on Tuesday evening that all preparations have been made. Mamata also said that two people have already died due to electrocution.

Mamata said, “There has been a one and a half minute tornado in Halishahar. In Halishahar, 40 houses were partially damaged. Bijpur has also been damaged. The local panchayat is looking into the matter. The tornado also damaged about 40 houses in Chunchura. Two people were electrocuted in Pandua. ”

On the other hand, Mamata has heard another threat on this day even though Yas’s direction is gradually turning towards Orissa. He is heard to say, “We must all pray so that nothing more happens. But even so, it is rumored that it could hit Sea Island. Although we are all ready. We have rescued about 11 lakh people and brought them to the relief camps. There is no reason to worry or panic. You have to be careful for the night. ” The state government has already taken several steps to reduce the damage caused by the cyclone. That is what the Chief Minister said on that day He said control rooms have been opened block by block in the districts affected by the storm.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will stay up all night to deal with the disaster. He said this from Navanna on Tuesday. Even during Amfan last year, the Chief Minister was in the control room of Nabanna all night He checked the situation on the spot all night He also gave the necessary instructions immediately. On Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that he was staying in Navanne tonight. He will be in the control room on Wednesday morning to monitor the situation when the cyclone hits Yash. Where and how much damage is happening, you will immediately check the whole