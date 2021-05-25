Strict restrictions at work? What is the state’s daily corona infection! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata : Coronavirus Update Mercury continued to fall on Monday. With the new record of daily wellness. However, the number of daily corona deaths in the state remained above 150. In North 24 Parganas alone, 48 people have died. The number of Daily Covid Cases in West Bengal fell below 18,000 on Monday. About 2,000 daily lotus infections in 2 days. However, the test has been a little less.

About 8,300 corona tests were conducted in the state from 9 a.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday. Of these, 16,63 were found to be infected. As a result, the total number of infections is 12,64,983. On this day, 19,60 people recovered in the state. Which is a new record. As a result, the total recovery has increased to 11,41,81.

According to Monday’s bulletin, 153 people have died in Corona in the state. As a result, the total death toll has risen to 14,517. On the same day, 48 people died in North 24 Parganas and 35 in Kolkata. After Monday, the number of active cases in the state also decreased significantly on Tuesday. The number of active cases dropped by 1,940 in the state on Monday. As a result, the total number of active cases stands at 1,26,575. The recovery rate in the state has increased to 7.8 percent. The rate of infection has increased to 10.62 per century.

Experts say the infection usually shows a little less on Mondays as several laboratories are closed on Sundays. If the results of Monday’s test are known on Tuesday, the real appearance of the infection will be understood. However, according to the state administration, there are strict rules against corona across the state. Incidentally, strict restrictions have been imposed in the state from May 18 to 30 to prevent the infection. On the other hand, emphasis has also been laid on vaccination. The administration is also making special arrangements so that corona vaccination is not hampered in the run-up to Cyclone Yash. Special electricity services are also being provided at the health centers. In the meantime, the state government is relieved that the daily corona infection is declining.