Subrata Mukherjee returns home Subrata returns home from hospital, only Madan stays at SSKM – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Firhad Hakim returned home last Friday After signing the risk bond, Shovan Chatterjee also returned home from SSKM Hospital. State Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee was also released from SSKM Hospital this time He was discharged from the hospital at 7.30 pm on the same day As a result, only Madan Mitra is currently undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital

Subrata Babu had several aging problems including shortness of breath The panchayat minister has recovered a lot from the treatment of the last few days On this day, the medical board of the hospital decided to discharge him after a physical examination However, doctors have advised him to continue speech therapy at home Because Subrata Mukherjee has been suffering from vocal cord problem for a long time

The panchayat minister was taken out of the hospital at 7.30 pm and first taken to the Presidency Jail. He reached his flat at Baliganj in South Kolkata around 8.30 pm after completing the government process there. For the time being, the panchayat minister will be under house arrest as per the order of the Calcutta High Court A few members of Ekdalia Evergreen waited outside his flat on the news of Subrata Babu’s return home. They are also quite happy that the panchayat minister has returned home Subrata Babu’s lawyer Mani Shankar Chatterjee said that Subrata Babu is better than before. They will abide by all the orders of the court

Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra, on the other hand, is in better physical condition but still has breathing problems. Lung infections are not completely cured Sometimes the MLA of Kamarhati has to be given oxygen As a result, the doctors can leave him in the hospital for another two days Once or twice on this day, Madan Mitra was seen taking a short walk on the verandah of Woodburn Block outside his cabin.

On the same day, the CBI withdrew its petition in the Supreme Court against the house arrest of four leaders in the Narad case. As a result, the case has returned to the larger bench of the Calcutta High Court Tomorrow, Wednesday, the High Court will hear the Narad case again If the hearing for Hurricane Yas is canceled, it will be on Thursday