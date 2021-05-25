Suddenly incoherent conversation! Meera Devi, wife of Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, was again in the hospital

#Kolkata: He returned home after conquering Kovid. But not even 24 hours. Ask Meera Bhattacharya to be admitted to the hospital again. According to sources, there has been a panic attack. He is talking incoherently. Sometimes getting involved. He was rushed to Woodlands Hospital this evening. Daughter Suchetna also came to the hospital. Miradevi is believed to have broken down due to Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s illness. Although doctors have not yet given a message.

Mira Bhattacharya’s Kovid was caught last Tuesday. He was rushed to hospital. He responded well to treatment and recovered. This afternoon, Mamata Banerjee called him and inquired about his and Buddhababu’s health. But the rules are left. Miradevi suddenly fell ill. As soon as he returned home, the health of the former chief minister started deteriorating rapidly. He probably couldn’t handle that push.

Buddhadeb Babu was repeatedly requested in the past but he refused to go to the hospital. But his physical problems increased from yesterday, i.e. Friday night. His oxygen saturation dropped below 70 this morning. He also lost consciousness. Relatives rushed him to the hospital. A six-member medical team has been formed for his treatment at the hospital. He is in bypap support. He had a CT scan after coming to the hospital. Some changes have been noticed in the lungs. According to hospital sources, the tests will be discussed with the radiologist. Blood samples were collected for testing. His health condition will be clearer when his report comes in the evening. He is currently being given oxygen. Antibiotic steroids are running. There is consciousness, all in all, he is stable now. But Miradevi could not maintain her health.