May 25, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Water level rise in Ganga in Kolkata Ganges blows in Kolkata, Howrah jetty sinks – News18 Bangla

2 min read
8 mins ago admin


It was followed by Cyclone Yaas. The full moon is above it. As a result of the combination of the two, the Ganges is also flowing in Kolkata. Howrah’s number one jetty sank in the Ganges a day before Yas was hit. On this day, the water level of the Ganges has also increased a lot.

According to the Meteorological Department, the water level of the Ganges in Kolkata was 5.11 meters on that day. It is expected to rise to 5.27 meters on Wednesday afternoon. Due to which the number one jetty of Howrah went under water at noon on this day. Since this jetty is made of iron and not floating, it raises the water level and sinks.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed concern over the rising water level of the Ganges on this day. He said, ‘A cyclone filled it with a full moon and a lunar eclipse. All in all, the water level of the Ganges has risen a lot. If the water level in the Ganges rises, there is a danger of flooding Kolkata as well. The Chief Minister, however, assured that the coordinators of the municipalities in Kolkata have been given the responsibility on an area basis so that there would be no problem with the drainage system anywhere.

Police have been warning people living along the Ganges in Kolkata and Howrah for the past few days in preparation for Yas. On this day also in the morning, when some people went down to bathe in the Ganges towards Kolkata, the police handed them over. The meteorological office said the sea level, which is usually high at high tide, could reach up to two meters above sea level in the southern 24 parganas on Wednesday. In Digha it can be up to 4 meters.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee health update: Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee with bypap support, how are you now?

33 mins ago admin
2 min read

Cyclone Yaas Landfall: Yass starts falling on Wednesday morning! The risk of a major disaster, where the landfall for how long

1 hour ago admin
4 min read

Nazrul also acted with the film director, Rabindranath once saved him from danger

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

Water level rise in Ganga in Kolkata Ganges blows in Kolkata, Howrah jetty sinks – News18 Bangla

8 mins ago admin
3 min read

‘Yaas’ to intensify into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm in next 12 hours

27 mins ago admin
2 min read

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee health update: Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee with bypap support, how are you now?

33 mins ago admin
2 min read

Cyclone Yaas Landfall: Yass starts falling on Wednesday morning! The risk of a major disaster, where the landfall for how long

1 hour ago admin